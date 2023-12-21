Newcastle Herald
'Gratuitously violent': three Bandidos guilty of Minmi Hotel brawls

Updated December 21 2023 - 3:42pm, first published 2:30pm
Three members of the Bandidos bikie gang have admitted to sparking two "gratuitously violent" brawls at a suicide prevention fundraiser at the Minmi Hotel before subsequent police raids allegedly uncovered firearms and drugs.

