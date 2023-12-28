Newcastle Jets may look to promote from within after player departures

Newcastle Jets coach Gary van Egmond has indicated the club may look to promote scholarship-holders rather than bring outside players into top-18 squad positions after the departures of forward Bonnie Davies and midfielder Rebecca Burrows.
Davies was signed by the Jets after a strong NPLW campaign in Queensland but parted ways with the club after no appearances to join Brisbane Roar.
Burrows is believed to have pursued a contract overseas after four games for Newcastle.
The Jets have four scholarship holders in Academy products Zoe Karipidis, Emma Dundas, Milan Hammond and Josie Allan.
Karipidis, a fleet-footed defender, has played 337 minutes across five appearances in A-League Women this season and high-energy attacking midfielder Emma Dundas 543 minutes in eight games.
Meanwhile, the Jets are taking a cautious approach with striker Melina Ayres, who has been nursing a hip issue since round two, as they eye Adelaide at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday.
Ayres returned off the bench in Newcastle's 4-2 win over Western United in round eight following a five-game absence but was unavailable for the trip to Wellington last weekend.
The 24-year-old has not been named in the Jets squad for Sunday. She has been listed as unavailable along with long-serving left-back Gema Simon.
Rising talent Lara Gooch did not play in the 2-0 loss to Wellington last Saturday due to shin splints but has been named in Newcastle's squad for round 10.
