Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Newcastle Jets may look to promote from within after player departures

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
December 28 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Jets scholarship-holder Emma Dundas is making the most of her opportunities in an impressive debut A-League season. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Newcastle Jets scholarship-holder Emma Dundas is making the most of her opportunities in an impressive debut A-League season. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Newcastle Jets coach Gary van Egmond has indicated the club may look to promote scholarship-holders rather than bring outside players into top-18 squad positions after the departures of forward Bonnie Davies and midfielder Rebecca Burrows.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.