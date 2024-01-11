Newcastle Herald
'Money where mouth is': protesters tell why they formed illegal port blockade

By Nick Bielby
January 11 2024 - 7:00pm
"Despair" over climate change and a sense of obligation to future generations was the motivation behind an illegal blockade of Newcastle port at the end of a weekend of authorised protest action in the harbour late last year, a court has heard.

