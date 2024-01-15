Council releases concept of new Foreshore Park kiosk and amenity block

City of Newcastle has released a concept of a new kiosk and amenities building set to form part of the Foreshore Park upgrade.
The council is inviting tenders for the new building which will complement a Livvi's Place inclusive regional playground and water play area.
The kiosk and amenity building will serve both the new playground and the broader park, featuring accessible facilities including unisex ambulant toilets, a parent's change room and a changing places facility, which provides facilities for people who cannot use standard accessible toilets.
Early site preparation works took place in 2023. The existing amenities block, playground and former frog pond will be demolished in coming months.
The public toilets next to the train shed will remain open.
The upgrade is part of City of Newcastle's Harbour Foreshore Masterplan, which aims to deliver enhanced connectivity between the city and the harbour's edge around Foreshore Park, and along the Joy Cummings Promenade over the next 10-20 years.
The centrepiece of the Masterplan will be Livvi's Place, an inclusive regional playground and waterplay area,
Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes welcomed this next step in delivering the adopted masterplan.
"These early works help realise the full potential of our adopted masterplan for our premier city park, creating a drawcard destination for locals and visitors from across the region to enjoy," Cr Nelmes said.
"The first stage of the works will prepare the site for delivery of a regional level playground, water play and new amenities block.
"This revitalised harbourside precinct will enrich the park that Novocastrians and visitors know and love, with spaces for events and areas for friends and families to connect."
The council said "excessive" tree planting and landscaping would be carried out in the precinct as part of the broader masterplan to significantly increase shade canopy and create greener public spaces.
The project is supported by the state government, Variety the Children's Charity and the Newcastle Port Community Contribution Fund.
