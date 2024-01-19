Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Community News
What's on

Fireworks, food and fun: weekend set to go off with a bang at Lake Mac

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
January 19 2024 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fireworks displays will go off at four separate locations on Saturday night.
Fireworks displays will go off at four separate locations on Saturday night.

A BUSY weekend is set to go off with a bang as locals celebrate the annual Lake Mac Festival with dazzling fireworks and the closing ceremony of the Australian Deaf Games.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Community News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.