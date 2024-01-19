Fireworks, food and fun: weekend set to go off with a bang at Lake Mac

A BUSY weekend is set to go off with a bang as locals celebrate the annual Lake Mac Festival with dazzling fireworks and the closing ceremony of the Australian Deaf Games.
The two-day festival will wrap up with a unique fireworks display that will see pyrotechnics launched from four separate locations at 9pm on Saturday.
On shore, live sites hosting food and drink vendors, live music and roving entertainment are on offer Saturday evening at Warners Bay and Toronto foreshores, Speers Point Park and Brooks Parade Reserve at Belmont.
Lake Macquarie mayor Kay Fraser said the festival is an opportunity to celebrate inclusivity, with the closing ceremony of the Australian Deaf Games coinciding with the Speers Point Park live site.
"It's an honour for our city to be co-hosting the Deaf Games, and to have the Lake Mac Festival run as well will ensure all communities are celebrated - and that's what we're all about," she said.
"Speers Point Park will be a hive of activity on Saturday evening with a presentation of sports awards to go ahead from 4pm before the DJ, bar area and food trucks kick off."
The festivities don't end there, with a free community breakfast for the first 1500 attendees on the sparkling shores of Rathmines Park from 7.30 to 10.30am on Sunday.
Local community groups will be cooking up a storm with pancakes, fruit salad, yoghurt, cereals, bacon and egg sandwiches and a sausage sizzle on offer.
The family-friendly event will include yoga sessions, live entertainment, a kids' craft corner, egg and spoon races, three-legged races, and an activation with guest author Outback Jess.
Pet owners have been reminded to keep their dogs indoors where necessary during the fireworks displays on Saturday night.
Jetties at Bolton Point and Belmont 16s will be closed on Saturday, with the Brooks Parade Belmont carpark closed from midday until midnight.
