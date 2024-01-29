Woman attacked by shark in Sydney harbour: severe blood loss, leg injury

A woman has been seriously injured in a shark attack while swimming in Sydney's east.
The woman, who is in her late 20s, was bitten on the right leg by a suspected bull shark in Elizabeth Bay on Monday night.
Paramedics were called to Billyard Avenue about 7.45pm to help the woman, who had managed to swim to a jetty following the attack, a NSW Ambulance spokesman said.
A vet who was nearby administered first aid on the injured woman, who had severe blood loss from injuries to her lower leg, and she was rushed to St Vincent's Hospital in a critical condition.
In Newcastle shark sighting shutdown Nobbys Beach for three days in a row.
The beach reopened by Monday afternoon after swimmers were evacuated on Saturday and then again on Sunday due to the shark sightings.
Initial reports suggested a white shark was seen by a drone, followed by a bull shark the next day, but it may have been the same beast.
- With Australian Associated Press
