WATCH: Three rescued as catamaran capsizes near Lemon Tree Passage

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated February 5 2024 - 3:44pm, first published 3:43pm
The capsized vessel at Lemon Tree Passage, pictures MRNSW

THREE people have been rescued after their boat capsized near Lemon Tree Passage on Monday morning.

