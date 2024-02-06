More than just a coat of paint: homeless have a brush with kindness

USED to feeling brushed aside, a brush with kindness will see the city's most vulnerable benefit from the first housing makeover at Wickham's Matthew Talbot Homeless Service.
Survivors of domestic violence and those experiencing housing stress are among about 400 Hunter and Central Coast families who will have access to rejuvenated crisis and transitional housing accommodation thanks to upgrades in Newcastle.
The $120,000 project, delivered with the support of the Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation and Habitat for Humanity, will see 150 volunteers provide maintenance and upgrades at 20 units across the region.
According to Habitat for Humanity chief executive Nicole Stanmore, the Brush with Kindness program is about more than just a coat of paint.
"The program provides vulnerable people of the Hunter and Central Coast with clean, inviting and dignified accommodation through these renovations, by working with providers and who don't always have the funding or resources to undertake this work themselves," she said.
"It shows the tenants of facilities such as Matthew Talbot Homeless Service that people care and that makes a huge difference, because we know that taking the first step to seek support requires such bravery.
"If you take that step and arrive to this room and it makes you feel welcome, you're on your path to recovery."
The first housing makeover has taken place at Wickham, where volunteers from Newcastle Permanent, Hunter Young Professionals and Newcastle Business Club pitched in to undertake repairs and apply a fresh coat of paint to one of the transitional units.
Helping vulnerable people feel comfortable and valued makes a world of difference to their wellbeing, Matthew Talbot Homeless Service manager Glenn Beatty said.
"Our clients are with us because they are going through a rough time, and as well as homelessness they could also be experiencing job loss, health issues or relationship breakdowns," he said.
"It's important that they feel that they matter, and caring about their accommodation is another way we can demonstrate that we also care about their wellbeing and increasing their social engagement opportunities and sense of safety."
He said the $120,000 Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation grant would allow the organisation to direct its funding to helping even more people at a time when demand is high.
The foundation's chair Ross Griffiths said the impact of the Brush with Kindness Program is immeasurable.
"You can't assign a value to people's self-esteem, so we know that a $120,000 investment from us is actually worth so much more," he said.
"This is the first time we're seeing Brush with Kindness in Newcastle and the Central Coast, so we're thrilled to be a part of the roll out.
"I've no doubt lives will be changed as a result of these renovations."
