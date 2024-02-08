Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Community News
Exclusive

A serving of hope: take a look inside Soul Hub's new home

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
February 8 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soul Hub general manager Matt Ortiger, shift coordinator Norma Buyong and volunteers Richard Jackson, Helen Churcher. Picture by Simone De Peak
Soul Hub general manager Matt Ortiger, shift coordinator Norma Buyong and volunteers Richard Jackson, Helen Churcher. Picture by Simone De Peak

IN the quiet of the hotel-like lobby, there's little indication something incredibly special is happening upstairs.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Community News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.