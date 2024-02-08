Accused murderers went to Salt Ash to buy drugs, not rob dealer

"The assertion that he was party to the armed robbery that led to the death of Mr King is very much in dispute," Mr Krisenthal said. "Mr Stamp's case is that he was there on the understanding that there was to be a purchase of drugs. A purchase of drugs and nothing more. "It is very much in dispute that he was aware of any plan to rob, aware of the existence of a firearm and that he ever saw the possibility that David King would be shot and fatally wounded."