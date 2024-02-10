A week passes with no sign of missing Fingal Bay rock fisherman

The search for a rock fisherman swept out to sea will continue after seven days without a trace.
Local police and Surf Life Savers at Fingal Bay will continue the effort to recover the man in his 60s after he was swept from the rocks on Fingal Island on Saturday, February 3, during a rough southerly swell that battered much of the state's coastline that weekend.
A 59-year-old San Souci man, and another man and woman aged 54 and 47 respectively from Chatswood, were with the missing fisher when all four were cast into the ocean.
The three younger anglers were able to scramble back to the precarious place on the rocks off Fingal Island, but the older man has not been seen since.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to the scene where it helped emergency responders winch down to the injured fishers and pull them to safety. One of the men who suffered head and neck injuries in the ordeal was flown to John Hunter Hospital, while the others who suffered minor injuries were similarly treated.
On Saturday, February 10, seven days since the missing man had been last seen, police said the search would continue under the direction of local police and officers from the Marine Area Command, assisted by Marine Rescue and Surf Life Savers.
The details of this report are developing. It may be updated.
