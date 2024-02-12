Money to play with: council makes $4m investment in new playgrounds

IT'LL be all work and no play for at least the next little while as construction starts on the upgrade or replacement of five playgrounds across Newcastle.
The $4 million investment into better recreation spaces includes a new inclusive playspace at Hamilton's historic Gregson park.
Playgrounds at Adamstown Park, Stockton's Rawson Park and Waratah's Coolamin Road Reserve will be replaced, while Islington Park playground will have its softfall upgraded.
City of Newcastle (CN) lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the projects will deliver better and more accessible playspaces for children across the city.
"The improvements to these playgrounds are designed to consider how users of all abilities can enjoy them," she said.
"They'll include more accessible features such as carousels, bridges and pathways, with various pieces of equipment that will be suitable for everyone, including those with limited mobility.
"At Gregson Park, construction will take place with minimal disruption to the use of the rest of the park, and weather permitting the new playground will be open to the public by October, while the smaller local playgrounds are expected to be completed by the end of May."
The works are part of the council's annual playground renewal program.
Chair of the Community and Culture Advisory Committee Cr Carol Duncan said the new playspace at Gregson Park was a high priority project in the council's masterplan for the precinct.
"This much-loved public asset plays an important role in providing open space and recreation opportunities in Hamilton, as well as respecting the heritage significance of the area," she said.
"The inclusive playspace will have a native garden, nature play, trampolines, a balance obstacle course, sandpit with sand and water play, and importantly Maddie's Bench will be retained.
"The existing toilet facilities at Gregson Park will also be upgraded and expanded and will include disabled access."
The playground at Adamstown Park will be moved, upgraded and expanded as part of a staged implementation of the newly adopted masterplan for the area.
The finished project will include an access path from Glebe Road and sheltered picnic tables next to the playground.
Rawson Park playground at Stockton and Coolamin Road Reserve playground at Waratah are both being replaced with a new design, with new additions to cater for younger and older children.
The softfall material at Islington Park playground will be replaced to ensure it's safe for the community to use.
