Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Swastika tattoo at centre of hearing after pub brawl

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
Updated February 12 2024 - 6:37pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WHEN is a swastika not a swastika? When it is a tattoo on a man among other tattoos of symbols potentially linked to Buddhism, Hinduism or Jainism.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Senior Journalist

Community health & welfare, social justice, investigations, general news. Gabriel.Fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.