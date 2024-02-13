'Don't hesitate': tips from the couples who've weathered six decades together

As hopeless romantics around the country look for love this Valentine's Day, two Hunter couples with more than six decades together have shared the secrets of their success.
Lois and Trevor Simpson have been together for 65 years and now live at Uniting Narla Aged Care in Belmont North.
They said that the key to a lasting marriage is to share everything equally.
"You have to give and take, and just keep loving each other," Lois Simpson said.
"We've had a happy life and a beautiful family that keeps us all together," she said.
The couple was smitten after first meeting at a dance in Cronulla, Sydney.
Lois said she liked everything about Trevor when they met.
"You just know it when you meet the person, we just clicked straight away," she said.
They have three daughters and lived in Swansea for 50 years before living in the Belmont home.
While Trevor worked a lot in his youth, he fell for Lois and they spent time playing tennis and bingo.
"She liked me, and I liked her, and so we got married," he said.
Lois and Trevor's daughter, Jennifer Ryan, said that despite health issues her parents continue to have a lovely companionship and do everything together.
"They really look after each other," she said.
Dorothy and Ken Wiseman, who have been married for 61 years, also live at the aged care home in Belmont North.
They met at a dance in Petersham town hall Sydney and the rest is history.
"We were country boy meets city girl," Dorothy said.
"Ken has always been the adventurous type and he's taken me all around the country with our three sons," she said.
Dorothy is originally from Sydney and Ken is from Maclean, growing up along the Clarence River.
He admires her patience and loving nature while she loves that he is a real go-getter.
"We're a good match, very much opposites but we've got a lot in common," Dorothy said.
The Wisemans said that the secret to their love story is unselfishness and always having a sense of humour.
"There has got to be an enduring feeling, marriage is like a contract you've got to really work at it," Dorothy said.
Wendie Bunt, Uniting Narla Aged Care's leisure and wellness coordinator, said that the aged care home has an exciting Valentine's Day evening planned for Wednesday.
She said dinner with sparkling wine, fruit mocktails and live music will be on offer for their residents.
While NSW romantics are projected to drop close to $155 million this Valentine's Day, the Wisemans have a simple tip to keep in mind.
"When you find the right one, don't hesitate," Ken said.
