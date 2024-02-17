Bolden hat-trick fires Jets to important win over Brisbane in Maitland

A ruthless Sarina Bolden has produced a clinical hat-trick to seal an important 3-0 win for the Newcastle Jets against Brisbane Roar at Maitland Sportsground on Saturday.
The Philippines international scored in the 39th, 77th and 78th minutes to take her season tally to 11 goals in 12 A-League Women's appearances, one less than the competition's leading scorer Michelle Heyman (Canberra).
No Jets player has ever scored more in a season. American Katie Stengel held the record of 10 from 2017-18, the last time Newcastle featured in finals.
And, the round-17 win over Roar has the Jets well in the race for another finals appearances with five rounds remaining.
The result elevated Newcastle to 23 points, on equal footing with fifth-placed Western Sydney and sixth-placed Perth but seventh by goal difference.
Perth, who are Newcastle's next opponents, are set to play Central Coast (22 points) on Sunday.
In a first half where scoring opportunities were few and far between from both sides, Bolden broke the deadlock when she climbed high at the back post and headed Libby Copus-Brown's lofted corner kick toward the front post. The ball struck the inside of the post before finding the back of the net.
It was the only shot on target the Jets had before the break and was one of only two shots created in that period.
Swiss international Lorena Baumann played Bolden into a one-on-one situation with Roar goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz on the counter-attack in the 77th minute and the Philippines star took a touch before producing an incisive finish into the bottom left corner.
One minute later, the 27-year-old was celebrating again, this time after finishing at a tight angle from the right edge of the 18-yard box with Roar defender Ayesha Norrie on her inside and Silkowitz advancing.
In all, the Jets only created four shots on target all game.
It was a vast difference from one week earlier when they created plenty but could not find a cutting edge in a 2-1 loss to the Wanderers in Bathurst.
Brisbane's chances were also limited. When they did threaten, the Jets scrambled well and showed defensive desperation.
The Roar's best scoring opportunity came early and from Jets produce Ash Brodigan, who buried the ball from the top of the 18-yard box after a corner only for it to land straight in the arms of goalkeeper Izzy Nino in the 13th minute.
It was the first time the Jets women have played in Maitland. They are back there in two weeks' time to host Perth in another important clash.
There are no A-League Women's games next weekend due to an international break.
In the only change to the Jets' starting side from their loss to Western Sydney, Young Matildas defender Claudia Cicco returned with attacking player Mindy Barbieri referting to bench.
High-profile Jets striker Melina Ayres remained sidelined for a third game in a row due to concussion symptoms.
Meanwhile, Maitland claimed the inaugural Northern NSW Football Women's Charity Shield with a 4-2 win over Broadmeadow at Jack McLaughlan Oval on Friday night.
The NPLW NNSW season starts next Saturday.
