United pack step out for 'empowered walk' in action against domestic violence

A UNITED pack of purple was seen floating down the Newcastle Foreshore on Sunday morning, in a move to raise awareness against domestic violence.
A crowd of over 380 people came together for Jenny's Place Empowered Walk in humid conditions, on February 18 stepping off from the Carriage Sheds.
Wandering along for six kilometres, the group followed a trail of exhibition stories hanging on the carriage sheds which included messages of being brave, fierce and strong.
They continued down the Honeysuckle foreshore and stopped for a drink and snack at the Tree of Knowledge in Wickham, before looping back.
Jenny's Place communications engagement specialist Nicole Morwitch said the purpose of the walk was to raise awareness around the incidents and impact of domestic violence in the Hunter and across the nation.
"Unfortunately here in the Hunter we're seeing significant rises in enquiries and calls for assistance - this idea was to bring the community together to walk in solidarity to end domestic violence," she said.
It was the not-for-profit community organisation's second Empowered Walk event, and Ms Morwitch was pleased with the turn out.
"We had a lot of people just show up on the day and register on the spot. That was really heartening for us because it's only our second walk - the first one we had around 196 people," she said.
"It's great to see the event is growing interest in that domestic violence is really at the heart of what people are thinking about at the moment."
Ms Morwitch said the event was also an opportunity to raise funds for Jenny's Place domestic violence resource centre which is 100 per cent community funded.
"We're always fundraising to keep the doors of that service open because it's a really important prevention and early intervention service," she said.
