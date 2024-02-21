Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

Inmate bashed Carly McBride's killer after hearing of murder

By Nick Bielby
February 22 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sayle Newson was badly bashed in Cessnock Correctional Centre, four days after being convicted of murdering Carly McBride.
Sayle Newson was badly bashed in Cessnock Correctional Centre, four days after being convicted of murdering Carly McBride.

The ringleader of a group that bashed a convicted murderer in jail was motivated by what he had heard about the man's crime, a Hunter court has been told.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.