Taylor Swift takes Sydney by storm in star-studded first show of the weekend

A tumultuous rain storm forced a brief pre-show evacuation at Taylor Swift's first Sydney show on Friday night, February 23. Still, the inclement weather didn't stop 80,000 fans from rocking out with arguably the biggest entertainment act on earth.
Swift's second Sydney show kicks off at 6.20pm on Saturday, February 24, and fans are again expected to flock to the stadium early to secure their seats.
Despite a medium chance of showers, the Bureau of Meteorology's Angus Hynes said it should be dry.
"Temperatures will be down a little bit, but it will hardly be a cold night," told AAP.
The weather is also looking good for the Sunday and Monday concerts.
Earlier this week, life-long fan and former Hunter Performing Arts student Ellie Peach recalled when Swift famously played the Newcastle Entertainment Centre during her 2010 Fearless tour.
Being a part of that February crowd of 7300 over a decade ago, as a 14-year-old at her first live concert, was a special moment for the now-registered nurse and TikTok influencer.
"I remember thinking it was the coolest thing ever, all the sparkly outfits," she told the Newcastle Herald earlier this week. "She was so unapologetically herself, even at a younger age."
Former Herald journalist Amy Edwards covered the superstar's Newcastle performance and remembers a young country singer kick-starting her international career.
"When she came to Newcastle in 2010, she was really just making that crossover from country music artist to mainstream pop," Ms Edwards said.
Swift mania has taken over the state this weekend as thousands of fans, lucky enough to secure tickets in a record-breaking sale fever in November last year, converged on Sydney's Accor Stadium on Friday night.
The inclement weather forced the cancellation of Sabrina Carpenter's opening act and delayed Swift's arrival on stage by around 20 minutes, but Carpenter fans weren't left disappointed as she was brought on during Swift's set with the pair performing the hits White Horse and Coney Island.
The show was filled with fans and some celebrity appearances, including Swift's NFL sweetheart Travis Kelce, who arrived in Sydney on Thursday to join the popstar for her four sellout shows.
US pop icon Katy Perry, UK singer Rita Ora, and Ora's husband, filmmaker Taika Waititi, danced through the show.
Perry posted a series of photos with Swift on Instagram and moments during the concert, including exchanging a friendship bracelet with an overjoyed fan.
She captioned the post: "Got to see an old friend shine tonight."
It comes after the pair were reportedly stuck in a feud a decade ago over backing dancers, but Friday's post shows they are back in each other's friendship circle.
Ora also posted on Instagram with a reel of images from the concert, including her with her husband, Perry, Kelce and Swift.
"It's fair to say Sydney always delivers - or shall we say our TayTay always delivers," she captioned the post.
Although he is not an A-list popstar, admitting so himself, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reportedly was among the Swift fans on Friday night after confirming earlier he was attending.
"I am very much looking forward to it. I'm a Swiftie, so it will be great," he told the Sydney radio Nova 96.9.
His attendance sparked some controversy with calls to give his ticket to a younger, die-hard fan.
Former PM Scott Morrison was also there, sporting a bright pink shirt and hat, with his family enjoying their third Swift concert since the 1989 tour in 2015.
Newcastle Herald journalist Jessica Belzycki contributed to this story, with reporting by AAP
