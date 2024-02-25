Newcastle Herald
Man died while trying to scavenge for donated clothing, police

By Sam Rigney
February 25 2024 - 12:00pm
A MAN whose body was found hanging out of a charity bin at a Central Coast shopping centre last week died while trying to scavenge for donated clothing, police say.

