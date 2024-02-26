'A lot of grief': where to get help as double murder dominates headlines

CONFRONTING details in the double murder case of Sydney couple Luke Davies and Jesse Baird and the search for their bodies have sent shockwaves across the nation.
Now, support services are reminding communities where to find help if they need it at this traumatic time.
The white van that accused killer Beau Lamarre-Condon allegedly hired to transport and dump the bodies was believed to have travelled to Newcastle, and investigators have combed an area in Lambton.
ACON Health director of regional services Daniel McCarthy told the Newcastle Herald counselling services were available to LGBTQ+ people across NSW, including in Newcastle.
"We know there's a lot of sadness and grief in our community at the moment, and people are feeling distressed by a number of recent events playing out," he said.
"ACON is here to support anyone in our communities feeling distress or needing assistance."
Lamarre-Condon, a police constable, allegedly shot Mr Davies, a 29-year-old Qantas flight attendant, and his partner Mr Baird, a 26-year-old former TV presenter, at a Paddington home on February 19.
Lamarre-Condon was an ex-partner of Mr Baird and their "on again off again" relationship ended "a couple months" earlier, police said.
The alleged murderer was accused of "predatory" behaviour during the relationship and he was suspected of breaking into Mr Baird's Paddington home multiple times, police said.
NSW police divers searched of a Southern Tablelands property near Bungonia, south-east of Goulburn, for a second day on Monday, but attention will now shift to fresh areas of interest.
Mr McCarthy urged anyone who was experiencing domestic violence - or if they believed they knew someone who was - to reach out.
"Intimate partner violence can come in many forms and be experienced by anyone," he said.
"If you believe that you or a someone you know are currently experiencing these behaviours from a partner, or former partner, you can find out more on what steps you can take to get help and support from ACON's Say It Out Loud website."
Mr McCarthy said more information was available at the Inner City Legal Centre's Safe Relationships Project website.
He said 24/7 phone lines were always accessible by dialling 1800RESPECT - 1800 737 732 - or Full Stop Australia's Rainbow Sexual, Domestic and Family Violence Helpline on 1800 497 212.
ACON, which has a Hunter branch, said it provided free or low-cost confidential counselling to LGBTQ+ people across the state, including in Newcastle.
It also provides counselling and support to LGBTQ+ people who have experienced sexual, domestic and family violence, as well as care coordination, peer support and ageing support services to people living with HIV and their families, and LGBTQ+ people.
Anyone needing mental health help can contact Lifeline at any time on 13 11 14.
