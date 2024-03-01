Lake Macquarie's Christine Speer awarded life membership with SES

FOUR decades of service and it's the friendship and being there for the community that keeps Christine Speer coming back.
The 67 year-old is the local commander for the NSW State Emergency Service (SES) Lake Macquarie City cluster and was recently recognised for her dedication to the region.
"Every person who works in this field always says it, but it's true - there's nothing better than being there for your community and the people you meet ... we are an orange family," she said.
Ms Speer received life membership and her 40-year service clasp at an award ceremony on Sunday, February 25.
Another award ceremony was held for the Central Coast SES cluster on Saturday, February 24. Across the entire weekend 79 volunteers with a combined 915 years of service were celebrated.
The Hunter Coast cluster includes volunteers from Cooranbong, Lake Macquarie City, Swansea, City of Newcastle, Port Stephens and Tomaree.
NSW SES Deputy Commissioner Daniel Austin who attended both ceremonies said long-serving members like Ms Speer, were an example to all NSW SES volunteers.
"There's nothing the NSW SES values more than our people. Those who are receiving awards today exemplify the standards by which we hold ourselves and the dedication to serving our community," he said.
The NSW SES Wyong Unit received the Commissioner's Certificate of Recognition for support during the March 2021 floods, which were one of four major floods impacting the Central Coast in 2021 and 2022.
Andrew Warnest from the Wyong Unit, received a National Medal. He deployed to Eugowra in the aftermath of the record flooding that struck the town in October 2022 and was thanked for his service to the community.
"It was in these events that the SES volunteers of the Central Coast showed their character," Deputy Commissioner Austin said.
"We have seen incredible acts of service, bravery and community spirit over the years, and I am pleased to be able to join in recognising and celebrating these wonderful volunteers."
