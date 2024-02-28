Check out the new $3m attraction coming to Blackbutt Reserve

NESTLED among the eucalyptus and not far from the emus, a new cafe and education space is the newest attraction coming to Blackbutt Reserve.
Construction will start on the $3 million project in March, with the kiosk expected to be open and slinging coffees by Christmas.
City of Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the new facility is the last piece of the puzzle in the 10-year masterplan for the reserve.
"There's some really wonderful features that are included in the design for this cafe, kiosk and education centre that are really inclusive and make sure all members of our community, particularly those with a disability, can access and enjoy different aspects of this facility, which I think is really fantastic," she said.
The multipurpose community facility is expected to provide a better experience for the more than 150,000 people who visit the 182-hectare nature reserve each year.
Blackbutt Reserve manager Andrew Staniland said the new education space will provide opportunities to expand on their bush talks for visitors.
"We're definitely going to be using the facility to enhance the talks we provide to our community, and we'll be using it as a base to host school groups in a different way to what we currently do at the moment, with multimedia incorporated within the building," he said.
"Our amenities and our wildlife boardwalk will remain open, and people can move around the construction and watch it happen over the next little while which will be great."
The council awarded the construction tender to local building company Kingston Building, which is expected to put on 30 to 40 contractors for the job.
Cr Nelmes said the council has invested more than $10 million into Blackbutt Reserve over the last decade.
"This is another investment in a wonderful community facility that is also able to provide jobs for our local community," she said.
"The essence of that is going to be making sure we finish a couple of projects over on the Richley Reserve side and making sure the essence of this public, free, open space is maintained."
The council will put out an expression of interest for a business to run the kiosk.
