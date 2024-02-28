Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Community News

Check out the new $3m attraction coming to Blackbutt Reserve

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
February 28 2024 - 2:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kingston Building director Matt Howard, City of Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes, a volunteer, Cr Margaret Wood and reserve manager Andrew Staniland. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Kingston Building director Matt Howard, City of Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes, a volunteer, Cr Margaret Wood and reserve manager Andrew Staniland. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

NESTLED among the eucalyptus and not far from the emus, a new cafe and education space is the newest attraction coming to Blackbutt Reserve.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Community News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.