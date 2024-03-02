Pub closed indefinitely after electrical fire causes evacuation

A Hunter hotel had to be evacuated on Saturday night after an electrical fire broke out inside.
Fire and Rescue NSW said a small fire started in a fuse box at the Abermain Hotel shortly before 7.30pm.
Patrons quickly responded with fire extinguishers, as the pub was evacuated.
Firefighters were quickly on scene to extinguish the fire and stop it from spreading throughout the building.
Cass Ponchard, whose family owns the hotel, said thankfully everyone got out safely.
"We had an event on out the back and we were also at half capacity for the upstairs accommodation," she said.
The pub managed to find alternative accommodation for everyone.
"We've got a really good working relationship with other licensees in the area. Kearsley Hotel took the majority."
Ms Ponchard said the pub would be closed indefinitely while they wait for insurance assessors and repair the damage.
"It looks like it was quite isolated to the entry area," she said.
"But there was quite extensive smoke damage
"There's quite a bit of repair work to be done."
However she said the situation could have been much worse.
"We just want to express heartfelt gratitude to everyone who helped," she said. "The firies from Abermain, Kearsley and Kurri Kurri, they were phenomenal."
