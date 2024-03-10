Plan for everyone in Lake Mac to have a 'sports hub' within 15-min drive

AN ACTION plan to get more Lake Macquarie locals moving could see improved recreation facilities built across the city.
Under the draft active recreation strategy, residents should not have to drive more than 15 minutes to reach a 'district hub', with four to five facilities, or a 'neighbourhood hub' with two to three or one key attraction like a skate park or BMX pump track.
Councillors will vote on the plan on Monday night, which mayor Kay Fraser said would serve as a guide to where infrastructure needs to go and what kinds of activities the community needs to stay healthy.
"Council plays an important role in supporting our community to enjoy a healthy lifestyle and positive wellbeing by providing valuable infrastructure and supporting programming to encourage greater participation in physical fitness and activity," she said.
"I'm proud that the strategy is underpinned by principles of diversity and inclusion, and seeks to provide accessible facilities that cater to a wide range of users.
"In creating this strategy, we have engaged with a broad cross-section of our community, and heard that people want safe, easily accessible places where the whole family can be active together."
The strategy outlines a 'hub' approach, where active recreation infrastructure is co-located, for example a skate park or climbing wall could be skirted by a walking track within a wider park.
Thomas H Halton Park at Croudace Bay is an example of a district hub, kitted out with a key attraction, the skate park, along with outdoor fitness equipment, a half court, hit wall, circuit walk and the broader foreshore and play space.
It's hoped to open opportunities for inter-generational activities, whether that's surfing at the beach, walking or cycling along a shared pathway, shooting hoops or working out on outdoor fitness equipment.
Investigations revealed a gap in the southern part of the Belmont catchment area, and under the plan a new local site would be built at Roy MacDougall Park at Catherine Hill Bay.
The existing neighbourhood hub at Chapman Oval and Swansea Foreshore would be upgraded to a district hub.
Caves Beach or Blacksmiths Beach would also be investigated as a location for a neighbourhood hub, along with formal paths in beach reserves around Caves Beach.
At Charlestown, a new district hub would be built at the redeveloped Charlestown Lions Park in conjunction with the existing skate park and oval.
A circuit pathway would be investigated at Tulootaba Reserve Gateshead, including connections with Harold Knight, Fred Wright and Mick Middleton ovals.
There is also potential for fitness stations to complement popular walking routes.
Glendale, Toronto and Morisset would also be set for upgrades as part of the 15-year plan.
The strategy focuses on informal physical activities like walking, skateboarding, BMX, tai chi or basketball.
According to council survey data, 65.7 per cent of respondents visit an open space or swim centre for active recreation either daily or two times a week.
Walking, running and mountain biking are the most popular activities, while paths, nature trails, beaches, the lake and pools are most used for active recreation.
It also found the main barriers to participation are a lack of time, lack of facilities and supporting infrastructure.
A council spokesman said national data collected over the last two decades has shown a continued shift towards informal and unstructured sport and recreation.
"This behavioural change has increased community demand for active recreation facilities and opportunities," he said.
"The premise of the hubs is to provide a number of active recreation facilities that engage a broad age range in one location."
The spokesman said most of the proposed projects have been identified for funding in current developer contribution plans.
If the council approves the draft strategy, it will go on public exhibition.
