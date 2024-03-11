Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Community News
Good News

'A true inspiration': meet Charlestown's Local Woman of the Year

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated March 12 2024 - 11:36am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlestown Local Woman of the Year Leanne Lynch with Charlestown MP Jodie Harrison. Picture supplied
Charlestown Local Woman of the Year Leanne Lynch with Charlestown MP Jodie Harrison. Picture supplied

PASSIONATE educator and student advocate Leanne Lynch knew she wanted to be a teacher, and a teacher of the deaf, from a very young age.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Community News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.