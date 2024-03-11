'A true inspiration': meet Charlestown's Local Woman of the Year

PASSIONATE educator and student advocate Leanne Lynch knew she wanted to be a teacher, and a teacher of the deaf, from a very young age.
Now, the Charlestown Public School hearing assistant principal has been named Charlestown's Local Woman of the Year in recognition of her inspirational work.
Diagnosed with hearing loss at the age of eight, Mrs Lynch has lived with major hearing loss throughout her life and is now dedicated to helping students succeed in a world she said is still geared towards people who can hear.
"I love what I do," she said.
"I love working with the early intervention students, they are veritable sponges absorbing everything and that is amazing to be a part of.
"None of it would be possible without my amazing team, and I want to thank them for hard work, support and incredible contributions."
Her teaching career started in Queensland before she joined the NSW Department of Education in 1989, where she became involved in hearing support.
She joined the Charlestown Public School teaching faculty in 2015 and works with classroom teachers and families to develop strategies to suit the needs of each child.
NSW Minister for Women and Charlestown MP Jodie Harrison announced the award, for the foundation member of The Hunter Singing Choir, on Tuesday.
"Teachers are often the unsung heroes of our local community, and it is my pleasure to be able to highlight the significant impact Mrs Lynch has had, and continues to have, for students and their families across the local area," Ms Harrison said.
"Mrs Lynch is clearly so passionate about her work with local students, teachers and the signing choir, she is a true inspiration."
Mrs Lynch also runs conferences targeted at professional development for teachers working with hearing impaired students.
She is an integral part of the dedicated team behind The Hunter Singing Choir, which celebrated its 30-year anniversary in 2023, and was one of its founders.
The choir appeared at the Australian Deaf Games opening ceremony in Newcastle in January, where former students who were members of the choir decades ago joined in.
The Hunter Signing Choir will also be signing at the Seniors Gala Concert in Sydney as part of the NSW Seniors Festival.
The Hunter Signing Choir provides social, educational and performing arts opportunities for students who are hard of hearing within the entire Hunter region. It aims to promote confidence and positive self-esteem, as well as offering unique social and performance experiences for students.
In her spare time, Mrs Lynch has taught her rescue dog, who is deaf, to understand simple commands in sign language.
Ms Harrison said the honour was well-deserved.
"Her unparalleled commitment and ongoing contribution to the betterment of the local community will shape our society into a greater place," she said.
"Leanne is an inspiration for other women in the community to realise their potential and make strides to ensure Charlestown is an empowering place for women to live, work and visit."
The Local Woman of the Year Awards is an annual program to celebrate the outstanding women in local communities. It is a separate program which runs alongside the prestigious Women of the Year Awards program.
