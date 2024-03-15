Newcastle Heraldsport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

Racial slur allegations not a distraction as Jets eye must-win match

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated March 15 2024 - 5:38pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melina Ayres is likely to play off the bench against Western United. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Melina Ayres is likely to play off the bench against Western United. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Coach Ryan Campbell says an investigation into an alleged racial slur against one of the Newcastle Jets players has not proven a distraction as they eye a must-win game against competition pace-setters Western United on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media. Got a sports story, email Renee at r.valentine@newcastleherald.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.