'It wasn't a good way to win': Why Maitland must lift despite a big victory

Coach Keelan Hamilton knows Maitland got lucky to end Newcastle Olympic's winning start to NPLW Northern NSW and says they must to lift their game to be premiership contenders.
The Magpies, who finished in the top four for the first time last year and are eyeing another finals appearance, came from 1-0 down to beat high-flying Olympic 2-1 in round four at Darling Street Oval on Saturday night.
The three points, which could turn out to be extremely valuable at the business end of the season, were sealed when Olympic centre-back Jorjia Hogg kicked the ball into her own net while trying to clear a cross into the goalmouth with five minutes remaining.
The hosts had taken a 1-0 lead through Jemma House with the game just four minutes old. The former Newcastle Jets forward then hit the crossbar twice before Maitland's Sophie Stapleford, in her first start this year, equalised with a long-range effort from the left sideline in the 41st minute.
House had another shot denied on the goal line by Magpies centre-back Alesha Clifford and Kiera Bainsfair rattled the woodwork before the 85th minute cruel blow.
"It was good to win," Hamilton said.
"I'll summarise it as a snatch and grab. We rode our luck. We were second-best for most of it, but we'll take it.
"It was good that we showed a lot of resilience. We didn't stop trying but I'd much prefer us to be performing better and playing better and winning rather than games like that. It wasn't a good way to win.
"The positives were that there was a lot of mental resilience shown because Olympic played well and made it hard for us and we weren't good, but we stuck in there and a bit of luck went our way on several occasions."
Olympic went into the fixture after a flying start to 2024 included scoring 27 goals in three big wins over Warners Bay (9-0), Mid Coast (12-0) and New Lambton (6-1).
The game against Maitland was the first of three in row where they face the other sides shaping as top-four contenders.
Charlestown, who beat Warners Bay 10-2 at Lisle Carr Oval on Saturday afternoon, are next before Olympic meet defending premiers and champions Broadmeadow in a grand final rematch.
"In terms of football, we played some really good football and dominated large patches of the game," Olympic coach Craig Atkins said post-match on Saturday.
"We created lots of chances, unfortunately hit the crossbar and there was a save off the line. We've been banging goals in left, right and centre but tonight they just wouldn't go in. That's football. It can be cruel at times. Hoggy had a fantastic game and just an unfortunate thing like that happened.
"But it's early in the season. I'm proud of the girls and the football they're playing."
Broadmeadow went top of the table on 10 points with a 7-0 rout of Adamstown at Magic Park on Friday night while Maitland joined Olympic on nine points.
Magic, who were without forwards Adriana Konjarski (suspension) and Lilly-Jane Babic (injury), led 3-0 at the break.
Mercedes McNabb scored a hat-trick, Chelsea Lucas bagged a match brace while Emily Loader-Weston and Tahlor Thackray also got on the scoresheet.
In the other game on Saturday, fourth-placed Charlestown (seven points) beat Warners Bay 10-2. Azzurri were well in control with a 5-2 lead by half-time.
Striker Ella Joyce had bagged four goals by the 18th minute. Jess Gentle finished with a match treble and Kirstyn Pearce, Lori Depczynski plus Sienna Fraser-Kelly also scored.
Emily Diaz and Callie Thomas were the Panthers' scorers.
The Mid Coast-New Lambton clash scheduled for Taree Zone Field on Sunday was postponed.
