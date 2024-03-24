Subsidence under club may strike again: report

In a statement on Friday, the council said it had begun repairs of the kerb and gutter, footpaths, driveways, fencing, and road pavement along Fogo Street, as well as removal and reinstatement of affected trees, and the installation of new stormwater drainage. "Partial road closures are required to facilitate repairs, with resident access maintained where possible. Affected residents were notified ahead of the commencement of works, which are expected to take approximately four months to complete, subject to weather," a spokesperson said.