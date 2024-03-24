Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Subsidence under club may strike again: report

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated March 24 2024 - 4:14pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Civil repair works on Fogo Street will continue this week. Pictures by Peter Lorimer
Civil repair works on Fogo Street will continue this week. Pictures by Peter Lorimer

The progressive collapse of pillars supporting the roof of an extensive and abandoned underground coal mine could potentially cause a massive sinkhole beneath the greens of the Wallsend Diggers Sports Club to remobilise months, or even years, into the future, a report obtained by the Newcastle Herald under freedom of information laws has revealed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes news and features, and produces video and multimedia, for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine. He contributes regularly to the Newcastle Herald’s daily Topics column, and is the co-creator and producer of the Toohey’s News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.