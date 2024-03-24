Robinson lands 10 goals amid triple treat for Hurricanes in men's AWPL

JAKE Robinson has scored 10 goals in the space of three games to put the Hunter Hurricanes within reach of a fourth consecutive victory at Lambton Pool on Monday.
Robinson netted five on Friday, three on Saturday and another two on Sunday as the men's side went three from three in the Australian Water Polo League.
With only one win to their name prior to this stretch of matches, the Hurricanes twice accounted for Victoria Phoenix (11-7, 12-6) before edging out Queensland Thunder (5-3).
Hunter men's coach Renae Burdack said Sam Bloomfield "slammed home" the winner late on Sunday on the back of a set play.
"Lachlan Walter was terrific in goals for the Hurricanes and the entire line-up in front of him were amazing in defence," Burdack said.
"I don't think a Hurricanes team has ever kept their opposition to only three goals in a game before, and to do it against a team with the firepower of the Thunder, that's just incredible."
Burdack added: "It was a fitting way for defensive superstar, and Hurricanes legend, Scott Berry to celebrate his 300th game as a Hurricane".
In the women's competition, Emma Preece converted chances on multiple occasions but the Hurricanes lost all three outings (10-7, 14-6 v Victoria, 17-7 v Queensland).
Hunter host Thunder in the remaining double header at Lambton Pool on Monday (4pm, 5:10pm).
