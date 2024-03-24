Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Robinson lands 10 goals amid triple treat for Hurricanes in men's AWPL

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated March 24 2024 - 8:55pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter Hurricanes player Jake Robinson. Picture by HKM Media
Hunter Hurricanes player Jake Robinson. Picture by HKM Media

JAKE Robinson has scored 10 goals in the space of three games to put the Hunter Hurricanes within reach of a fourth consecutive victory at Lambton Pool on Monday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.