Magpies running 'thin' for League Cup final rematch with Olympic: NPLW

Coach Keelan Hamilton will look to Maitland's youth as they open their quest for another piece of Northern NSW Football silverware with several players out.
The Magpies have already claimed the Charity Shield by beating Broadmeadow 4-2 on February 16 and now have their sights set on the League Cup.
They travel to Darling Street Oval on Thursday (8pm) to play defending champions Newcastle Olympic in the first round of the League Cup.
"We haven't had our full complement of players available yet but we've got some really good young players coming through who got an opportunity on Sunday and will continue to get an opportunity tomorrow night," Hamilton said on Wednesday.
"We're approaching it as it's another competition that we're in to be as successful as we can be. We want to go there and perform better than we did a couple of weeks ago against Olympic in the first-grade fixture and do our best to win the match."
The Magpies, who rode their luck to beat Olympic 2-1 in round four of NPLW on March 16, have Alesha Clifford, Keely Gawthrop, Georgia Amess, Paige Kingston-Hogg and Yasmin Popovic away while Maddy Howard (foot) is injured.
Sophie Jones scored two goals off the bench as Maitland overpowered Mid Coast 15-0 at Cooks Square Park on Sunday.
The talented attacking midfielder missed the opening four rounds with a knee injury and was rated by Hamilton as a "50:50" prospect for Thursday's game.
"She showed her quality, got a couple of goals but pulled up really sore, so we're not sure and we'll probably be very cautious," Hamilton said.
Olympic are coming off back-to-back losses to Maitland and Charlestown (2-0).
Maitland's Bronte Peel will be playing and rocketed ahead in the NPLW leading scorer race with a five-goal haul against Mid Coast taking her season tally to 13.
Olympic's Jemma House has scored eight while Emily Diaz (Warners Bay) and Ella Joyce (Charlestown) have netted seven times each.
Maitland co-captain and forward Sophie Stapleford has been making up for lost time with six goals in just three appearances, to be on level footing with Azzurri strike weapon Jess Gentle.
Adamstown took more than three points away from their 2-0 win against New Lambton on Saturday night: they also took plenty of confidence as they look to finish higher than last season's sixth place.
The win was their second of the campaign and elevated the young side to six points and fifth spot ahead of their League Cup clash with Mid Coast in Taree on Friday (4pm).
Field player Tanya Jones is expected to don the goalkeeper gloves again in the absence of shot-stoppers Olivia Sneddon (unavailable) and Janali Haynes (suspension).
Jones took on the goalkeeping responsibility on Saturday night after Haynes was red-carded for a challenge on New Lambton's Jess Terry in the 23rd minute.
"That result will give this group confidence but the challenge is obviously to go up to Mid Coast now and qualify for the next round of the League Cup," Adamstown coach Martin Slade said.
Broadmeadow were hosting New Lambton at Speers Point on Wednesday night and Warners Bay play Azzurri on April 4 in other League Cup action.
The winners progress to semi-finals.
