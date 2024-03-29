Volunteers gear up for record Easter crowds at Tomaree Headland

VOLUNTEERS from the Tomaree Headland Heritage Group (THHG) are expecting record crowds to visit the iconic Port Stephens walk this Easter long weekend.
The group will operate its help desk every day over Easter, with president Peter Clough expecting first time visitors and international tourists to be among the throng.
"Tomaree Headland is still the most visited attraction in Port Stephens, as was evidenced over the recent Christmas holiday period," he said.
"Numbers continue to grow since the last recorded figures in 2018 of 200,000 plus visitors per annum."
The new Tomaree Coastal Walk, which opened in September last year and traverses the coastline and angophora forests, is expected to draw significant crowds to the headland.
The $6.7 million state government project comprises a 27-kilometre walk along the Port Stephens coast from Tomaree Head to Birubi Point.
The walk winds through Tomaree National Park, secluded beaches and rock ledges, taking in angophora forests, boardwalks and easy-to-navigate tracks.
New lookouts provide "panoramic views of the ocean" and prime spots for whale-watching during the annual migration of humpbacks.
Mr Clough said the help desk would provide valuable data to the National Parks and Wildlife Service and Destination Port Stephens, particularly about where visitors were coming from, the age demographic and feedback.
"In fact, the Premier Chris Minns at the coastal walk opening indicated that the new walk will potentially attract an additional 300,000 visitors each year, which will also significantly grow the numbers at Tomaree Headland," he said.
"There is also a strong visitor thirst for local knowledge, particularly the significant military history of the Tomaree Headland as well as the future of Tomaree Lodge and information about the coastal walk.
"Which reinforces the need for a permanent information service at the Tomaree Headland."
The help desk will operate between 9am and 12.30pm across the Easter holiday period.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.