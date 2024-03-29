Academy duo Hope White and Millie Tonkin soaking up Giants experience

Hope White has not forgotten the pain of losing the National Netball Championships under-17 grand final in Darwin last year.
It is driving the Maitland 17-year-old as she eyes redemption with NSW at the 2024 Australian under-19 titles in Melbourne from April 9 to 14.
"We're aiming for gold," a determined White said.
"In bottom age 17s we won gold, then last year we came second. The girls who were in that team have an extra drive for the win because we know how crap it felt to lose the grand final."
The midcourter, who plays for Central Coast Heart in NSW Premier League, is regarded as one of the country's most promising young talents and is also in the Giants Academy for a second straight year.
"Last year, it was a great opportunity," White said.
"I took a lot out of the sessions and I learnt so much from the coaches. This year, I want to keep improving as a player.
"I love working hard, so that's what I've been doing. Pushing myself, taking in everything. A lot of the girls in both spaces are older and have a lot of experience so I'm learning a lot from them."
Newcastle goal shooter Millie Tonkin earned a spot in the Giants Academy with a strong 2023 NSW Premier League season for champions Manly.
The Merewether 19-year-old is also soaking up the opportunity.
"It's such a challenging environment but I thrive off that," Tonkin said.
"It's strict and they expect a lot but that's what I'm here for. I want to grow as a netball player and get stronger and hopefully have another good year in premier league.
"There's a [reserve-grade] competition planned in the second half of the [Super Netball] season so hopefully I can get some opportunities playing in that."
Both hope to eventually earn a Super Netball contract.
