Kids hop out of bed faster than the Easter Bunny for annual egg hunt

YOUNGSTERS across Newcastle hopped out of bed faster than the Easter Bunny on Sunday morning to see what goodies might have been left in the backyard.
In Mayfield, two-year-old Frankie Reardon was no exception, scouring the backyard for any hidden treats during a traditional Easter egg hunt.
Coming up a big winner, she showed off her chocolate bunny discovery to her dad, Jiya.
"It's been a fun morning," Mr Reardon said.
"Now Frankie is two, and well and truly up and running now, she had an absolute ball hunting for the eggs all over the backyard and in the shed.
"We even had an adult hunt for eggs with scratchies attached to them."
The weather stayed sunny enough for some Easter Sunday fun, partly cloudy with some morning fog across Newcastle giving way to what should be a sunny afternoon with light winds.
Monday is expected to bring warmer temperatures to the city, with a maximum of 28 degrees.
