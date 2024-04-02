Legendary Limbo show coming in hot at at Spiegeltent in Newcastle

Limbo The Return runs for 75 minutes with no intermission. All of the music is live, but there are no spoken words (or lyrics) in the entire show. Rather, there is a wide array of instruments, including musician Mick Stuart's own invention, The Polymba), and Melbourne muso Grant Arthur on a very funky sousaphone. Sxip Shirey leads the way, creating an explosive blend of sounds mixing blues, sound, klezmer and jazz with numerous instruments.