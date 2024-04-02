All Saints' College teacher faces serious charges of sex with student

A TEACHER at the All Saints' College Maitland senior campus is facing serious allegations of sexual intercourse with a student after a police investigation.
NSW Police have confirmed a 39-year-old man was arrested at Maitland Police Station on March 28, following an investigation by Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers.
The teacher has been charged with nine counts of sexual intercourse with a person under care, between the age of 17 and 18, and has since been granted conditional bail.
He will face Maitland Local Court at the end of the month.
The 39-year-old is one of two teachers facing allegations of "serious misconduct", who were put on administrative leave in March.
NSW Police were unable to confirm at this time whether the second teacher will also face charges.
Investigations began after the school's leaders were made aware of one allegation on the afternoon of March 13.
That allegation was reported the same day and the staff member was immediately placed on administrative leave.
In a public statement released on March 15, the Catholic Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle said a "connected but very separate" allegation of a different nature against another staff member came to light late on March 14.
That staff member was also placed on administrative leave.
The Office of the Children's Guardian (OCG), the state's independent authority which oversees organisations to ensure the safety of children, confirmed in March it had been notified about the alleged incidents.
An OCG spokeswoman said at the time it had been contacted by the diocese about allegations that saw two teachers put on administrative leave.
"The Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle has been in contact with the OCG about the matters referred to in its public statement and we can confirm that it has made the required reports," she said.
"We cannot disclose any further information about these matters at this time."
In its statement, the diocese urged anyone with concerns to contact All Saints' College principal Brian Lacey or the Office of Safeguarding.
Support has been made available to all members of the Maitland school community through the Diocesan Employee Assistance Program.
The Herald has contacted the Diocese and the OCG for further comment.
