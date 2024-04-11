Autistic kids walk with wildlife to raise funds for Aspect Hunter

PUTTING one foot in front of the other kids with autism hit the pavement at Hunter Valley Wildlife Park on Thursday, in a move to raise awareness and funds for the Walk for Autism campaign.
The Aspect Hunter School students celebrate their end of term each year with the walkathon and this year they had the chance to get up close and personal with the animals at the zoo.
The school caters for children living on the spectrum and currently has 267 students; 117 at the main site in Thornton and the rest in satellite classes around the Hunter and Port Macquarie.
Dressed in his Hunter Valley Wildlife Zoo t-shirt, Cardiff resident and Aspect Hunter student Griffin Ord was in his element and got to see his favourite animal.
"My favourite animal is the capybara, it's the biggest rodent in the world and it looks like a big guinea pig," he said.
The 11-year-old said the day had been fun and he enjoyed looking at the animals and doing "lots and lots" of walking.
"I liked the goats and the kangaroos how you can feed them," he said.
His mum Sian said Griffin had been out at the zoo a number of times and had a keen interest in animals and nature.
"It's wonderful for kids on the autism spectrum who often have a special interest area - Griffin is interested in animals and nature he is just totally fascinated in this environment. He's in his element," she said.
For 16 year-old William Gumb and friends Alexander Wells and Damien Lines, both 14, it was a fun-filled day getting to enjoy each other's company and see the animals.
"I loved looking at the kangaroos and sheep and hanging with my friends," William said.
Alexander said his favourite animal was a cat, but there was none at the zoo so a meerkat had to fit the brief.
"They are cute and small," he said.
Aspect Hunter coordinator Leith Hamilton said the day was an opportunity to celebrate Autism Awareness Month and connect with the kids and their families.
"It's great to connect, find out what they're favourite animals are and see our families come out to experience this together," he said.
