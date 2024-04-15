Our hero: brave police officer who ended Sydney stabber rampage

THE brave police officer who single-handedly stared down the man on a stabbing spree at a Sydney shopping centre, ending his murderous rampage, is understood to have connections to the Hunter.
The 39-year-old 'career cop' with 19 years' experience as an officer attached to Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command has been hailed for her "enormously courageous" actions, and Police Commissioner Karen Webb said she was doing well under the circumstances.
"The actions of Inspector Amy Scott had no doubt prevented the loss of additional lives," Ms Webb said on Sunday.
A statement shared by NSW Police said Inspector Scott would not be facilitating media interviews or statements at this time.
"Inspector Scott and her family has requested privacy at this time," it said.
"The Police Media Unit are currently not accepting any future requests for interview while the priority remains the ongoing investigation."
The offender, Joel Cauchi, entered the busy Bondi Junction Westfield shopping centre just after 3pm on Saturday armed with a large knife and began prowling through the complex.
The 40-year-old from Queensland terrorised crowds of shoppers enjoying a day out, stabbing at least 17, including a nine-month-old baby, and killing six.
Within minutes, as panicked shoppers ran towards the exits, a lone police officer entered the centre and ran in the opposite direction, towards the danger.
A witness recounted hearing screams and people running before following Inspector Scott upstairs as she pursued the man with a knife.
On level five, the two came face to face.
"As she continued to walk quickly behind him to catch up with him, he turned, faced her, raised a knife," NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Tony Cooke said.
Inspector Scott, with a gun in hand, demanded Cauchi drop the knife but he did not comply.
"She discharged a firearm and that person is now deceased," Mr Cooke said.
She administered first aid to Cauchi after disarming him.
The witness said Cauchi would have kept going, if not for the officer.
"He had a nice big blade on him so she chucked the knife away ... it looked like he was on a killing spree," the witness told ABC News.
Premier Chris Minns said Inspector Scott's "instinctive bravery" as she ran towards danger "without a shadow of the doubt saved many, many lives".
"Running towards the danger (she) exemplified the very best of public service in this state," Mr Minns said on Sunday.
"This state owes her an enormous debt of gratitude.
"There are many committees to run through before someone's actually given a hero award or a bravery award, but I think we can call it - this is outstanding courage and bravery under incredibly difficult circumstances."
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described Inspector Scott as a hero who "no doubt saved lives through her actions".
"We give thanks to our police and emergency services - the wonderful inspector who ran into danger by herself and removed the threat ... without thinking about the risk to herself," he said on Sunday.
"That bravery was quite extraordinary that we saw yesterday the best of Australians amidst this extraordinary tragedy."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.