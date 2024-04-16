Fire breaks out at shark and ray centre: battery suspected cause of blaze

Firefighters have acted quickly to control a blaze that broke out at a popular Port Stephens wildlife centre on Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews were called to Irukandji Shark and Ray Encounters, on Jessie Road at Anna Bay, just before 6.30am on April 17 where they found a single storey 30-by-15 metre structure alight.
Rural Fire Service and Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters quickly contained the blaze. Crews remained at the scene at the time of publication, cleaning up and ventilating the building.
An investigation into the cause of the fire has been launched, but the Newcastle Herald understands early inquiries have found a battery may have started the blaze.
There were no reports of people inside the building at the time, and it is unclear whether any animals were being housed in the alight structure.
Irukandji Shark and Ray Centre describes itself as a "unique, interactive aquarium".
"Irukandji's ultimate purpose is to connect visitors to our natural world by introducing them first hand," according to its website.
No further details about the incident have been released at this time.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.