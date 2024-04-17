Delayed start but quick turnaround for Souths in Newcastle RL

SOUTHS haven't played a competition game in seven months, but they soon start 2024 with two fixtures in the space of five days.
Having watched last weekend's season-opening Magic Round from the sidelines with a bye, last year's grand finalists kick off their Newcastle Rugby League campaign against Central on Sunday before rolling into Anzac Day versus Kurri.
Both matches will be home at Merewether's Townson Oval.
"It will be round four before we know it," Ryan told the Newcastle Herald.
"Something we spoke to the boys about in the pre-season when we had a chance around that Anzac Day and they were really keen to play even though it means a short turnaround."
The Lions arrive somewhat wounded from recent trials with new recruits Travis Petersen (cheek bone) and Hunter Dever (dislocated kneecap) now expected out for extended periods. Jarrod Flanagan (head knock) could also be in the same casualty ward.
"We got knocked around in the trials, especially the first one. Three long termers straight away. It wasn't a great day out to be honest. Instant test of the depth. Ideally we'd love to see them back, but health is the main priority. So we won't rush anything and just play it all by ear," Ryan said.
Will Lousick (knee) continues recovery, Taj Ridley (Jersey Flegg) stays with the Knights while Frank-Paul Nu'uausala wasn't initially named for round two.
New halfback Sam Clune (Cessnock), winger Mapu Uasi (Central) and second-rower Matt Moon (Macquarie) all look set for club debuts.
Upcoming opponents Central are unchanged after beating Wests 22-8 at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
LADDER: Cessnock, Central, Maitland, Entrance, Wyong, Souths 2; Kurri, Lakes, Hawks, Wests, Macquarie 0.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.