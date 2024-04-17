Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Government

'Proactive': Report into Neylon letters saga released after four months

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated April 17 2024 - 6:24pm, first published 6:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Japanese resident Scott Neylon and, inset, his close friend City of Newcastle CEO Jeremy Bath. Picture: Facebook
Japanese resident Scott Neylon and, inset, his close friend City of Newcastle CEO Jeremy Bath. Picture: Facebook

City of Newcastle has released the investigation report into allegations about City of Newcastle CEO Jeremy Bath's connections with Newcastle Herald serial letter writer Scott Neylon.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.