'My brain clicks into gear': Cyclist's 1800km ride for Lifeline

For Wallsend's Ian Kidd, cycling is more than just an active pastime; it's therapy.
Embarking on an 1800-kilometre ride, Mr Kidd biked from Wilsons Promontory, Victoria to Newcastle to raise funds for Lifeline Hunter.
He arrived home on Friday, 14 days after be began. Pedalling in to cheers from friends, family and Lifeline Hunter staff, Mr Kidd was feeling fresh and energised.
"It's all about taking one day at a time, and today was a really good day," he said.
Undeterred by his hilliest ride yet, or navigating complicated city roads, Mr Kidd was proud to reach the finishing line.
"Getting here was definitely a highlight," he said.
Mr Kidd has battled mental illness for almost 20 years, which has seen him admitted to mental health facilities a number of times.
Mr Kidd sees cycling as a vital form of therapy for him, and a "lifeline" tethering him to sanity.
"With riding, my brain clicks into gear, physically I love it, and mentally it is therapy for me," he said.
Mr Kidd wished more people understood that mental illness was a reality for so many, and they should not suffer in silence.
"It is not weak to ask for help, there are people that want to and can help," he said, adding people wouldn't ignore a broken arm but internal pain was often dismissed.
"Mental illness is real, it's not imaginary," he said.
He said six years since he decided to find help, his life has been on an upward trajectory.
"I ride not just for myself, but for those who continue to fight their battles in the shadows," he said.
This is not the first time Mr Kidd has embarked on what seems like an almost impossible adventure.
In 2022, Mr Kidd rode solo from Lake Eyre to Mount Kosciuszko for Newcastle anti-domestic violence charity, Got Your Back Sista, and has completed several group rides including Broome to Newcastle, Cairns to Darwin, and Darwin to Port Augusta.
He said he was motivated to raise funds as he owed Lifeline for all their support and care.
"It's great to do something for Lifeline and raise awareness and funds for them, it's an extra bit of satisfaction for me," he said.
He suggested reaching out to Lifeline if you know somebody who was struggling and you didn't know what to do.
Mr Kidd is hoping to raise $10,000 for Lifeline Hunter with his cycling fundraiser, Riding for Connection, covering the cost of 256 crisis support calls. Each call answered costs Lifeline $39.
Lifeline NSW head of corporate and community partnerships, Patrick Calabria said crisis calls to their hotline have increased since the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said they received more than 3000 phone calls a day on average, and around more than million calls on average a year.
"Since covid-19, Lifeline has been up around 30% in demand of services, and it has not subsided since then," he said.
Mr Calabria said the nature of calls could be triggered from everything to financial crises, ongoing international conflicts and day-to-day hardships.
He said initiatives like Mr Kidd's was an opportunity to share how people can support each other in their mental health.
"It's an amazing feat, not only is he advocating, he is sharing the message of who Lifeline are and how people in the community can use our services," he said.
Mr Calabria said support was available at the Lifeline crisis support line, 13 11 14, and via local counselling services.
To donate to Mr Kidd's Riding for Connection fundraiser, head to riding-for-connection.raiselysite.com
