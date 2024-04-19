Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga set to brave the pain barrier

By Robert Dillon
April 19 2024 - 6:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

KNIGHTS coach Adam O'Brien is confident skipper Kalyn Ponga will take his place in Sunday's clash with Canterbury at McDonald Jones Stadium and may not even need painkilling injections to get through the game.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.