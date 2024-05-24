Wounded Weston count on Coalfields derby fire to ignite campaign

Weston coach Kew Jaliens is banking on Coalfields derby excitement to drive his depleted squad, which will not have mid-season recruit Yuta Konagaya for Saturday's round 13 NPL men's NNSW game at Maitland.
The Bears hoped to have their 2023 player of the year for the 2.30pm match at Cooks Square Park but visa delays mean he is not expected in town until Tuesday. The Japanese livewire, who was playing in Greece, joined Weston in last week's window for roster changes. He is much needed at the Bears, who have one of the league's best squads but sit eighth on 13 points from 12 games.
Injuries and suspensions have hurt Jaliens' team and they have more challenges ahead of the game against the Magpies (14 points in nine games). Tom Duggan and Dom Archbold were in doubt after injuries in the 2-0 loss to Edgeworth last week. Joey O'Connor, who was out last week, was also a concern. Cooper Buswell (ankle) and Liam Wilson (hamstring) remain out, while American Angelo Calfo is suspended.
Jaliens, who guided Weston to a drought-breaking finals appearance last year, said the setbacks "come with the territory" and "you still have to perform".
"I'm not happy with our consistency, because we show what we can do but we don't show that every week," Jaliens said.
"I think last year we almost had nothing [injury wise]. The only one was [keeper] Gerard [Roebuck], but this year we've been missing quite a few. But we've been in every game, so the boys who are still there are capable.
"We've created chances, so I'm not worried about that, it's just the scoring part. It clicked against Lakes at home and we finished most of the chances, but for most of it we've created a lot and not being scoring a lot.
"But it's a good thing that we're playing Maitland because we don't have to pump anyone up. Everyone on the park will be ready and it will be a good fight again."
Maitland beat Valentine 4-2 last week and coach Mick Bolch expected to have a similar side. Bolch was wary of a Weston side still featuring Chris Hatfield, Aaron Niyonkuru and Connor Evans.
"They beat us 5-1 first round so the boys shouldn't need anymore motivation than that," Bolch said. "They've still got plenty of quality players, but we just need to build on what we did last week."
Also Saturday, Edgeworth host Olympic (2.30pm), who beat Valentine 2-0 midweek to join the Eagles on 17 points. Cooks Hill (9) welcome Jaffas (33) (4.30pm) and New Lambton (4) are away to Valentine (16) (5.30pm). On Sunday (2.30pm), Charlestown (24) host Adamstown (2), who axed coach Daniel Dawkins then lost 2-0 to Jaffas midweek in the Australia Cup.
Broadmeadow (27) played Lake Macquarie (3) on Friday night at Magic Park.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.