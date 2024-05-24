Newcastle Heraldsport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

Wounded Weston count on Coalfields derby fire to ignite campaign

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
May 24 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weston's Connor Evans. Picture Sproule Sports Focus
Weston's Connor Evans. Picture Sproule Sports Focus

Weston coach Kew Jaliens is banking on Coalfields derby excitement to drive his depleted squad, which will not have mid-season recruit Yuta Konagaya for Saturday's round 13 NPL men's NNSW game at Maitland.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.