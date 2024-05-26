Man charged with negligent driving in fatal New England Highway crash

A MAN has been charged and his licence suspended following a fatal crash in the Hunter Valley region last month, which killed a 41-year-old man.
Emergency services were called to the scene on the New England Highway at Wingen, about 18km north of Scone, following reports of a multi-vehicle crash around midday on April 4.
Inquiries by NSW Police found a Toyota Landcruiser towing a caravan and two other vehicles - a Volvo truck and an Isuzu truck - had collided.
The 41-year-old driver of the Isuzu Ute was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to John Hunter Hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries, police said.
The driver of the Toyota - a 63-year-old man - and his female passenger were taken to the same hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Volvo truck - a 60-year-old man - was uninjured.
A crime scene was established with the New England Highway closed in both directions for several hours while officers from the Crash Investigation Unit commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Following police inquiries, the 63-year-old man was issued a future Court Attendance Notice for negligent driving occasioning death and not giving way, by moving from a marked lane to another, on Friday, May 24.
He is due to face Scone Local Court on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.
