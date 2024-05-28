Final curtain call for Newcastle's ultimate showgirl Glenda Jackson

THE FINAL curtains have drawn on the incredibly colourful life of Newcastle's iconic drag queen and showgirl Glenda Jackson.
The much-loved performer and pioneer in the LGBTQIA+ scene has been remembered as a "highly-glamorous", "one-of-a-kind" showgirl who lit up the stage with her sparkling personality and dazzling costumes.
Glenda, known off-stage as Glendon George Oliver, passed away at the Mater Hospital hospice on Monday after a battle with cancer.
Long-term friend Ian Tufrey was, like many others, captivated by Glenda from the moment he saw her centre stage at the Star Hotel in April, 1974.
"The first time I walked into the Star Hotel as a young gay man who had never been into a gay venue in my life, Glenda was on stage mid-show and I had never seen anything like it before," Mr Tufrey said.
"I knew I wanted Glen, Glenda in my life."
Glenda not only performed at the Star Hotel, and numerous other stages across Newcastle, but worked behind the bar, ran drag bingo at local venues and served in hospitality as a breakfast chef for many years.
Glenda began to perform around the age of 17 or 18 in the early 70s.
Her first performance in full drag was at the Merewether Leagues Club, followed by the Star Hotel, Newcastle and many others in a career than spanned more than half a century.
Glenda was involved in Newcastle Pride, Rainbow Visions and was known for her favourite event 'Glenda's Big Balls Bingo' which was always a hit.
Newcastle Pride founder Lee-Anne McDougall said the news that the city's LGBTQIA+ community had lost an icon, pioneer and loyal friend was heartbreaking.
"You knew when she had arrived as the room was full of laughter and carry-on," Ms McDougall said.
"I first saw Glenda perform when I was 15 and loved her from that day forward.
"Glenda was a 'drag mother' to many upcoming performers, always giving her time selflessly and without expectation."
Ms McDougall said seeing the hundreds of tributes that have flowed on social media speaks volumes about the lives Glenda touched and how deeply she was loved.
"Her passing leaves a significant hole in the community, and there will never be another Glenda," she said.
"Now it's the final curtain call for this showgirl, we are all happy you did it your way, we wouldn't have wanted it any other way.
"RIP dear friend, you left your sequin footprint on this Earth."
Glen, or Glenda, grew up in Carrington and lived there for much of her life, moving out in her 20's and later returning to look after her parents as they aged.
Mr Tufrey said Glenda was always a major feature in Newcastle, performing to all of the greats.
Whether it was Whitney Houston or Barbara Streisand, she always drew a crowd.
"Certainly as an entertainer he touched a lot of people being on stage," he said.
"Glenda was very glamorous and extraordinarily good at her craft, in a lot of the shows he actually left the stage and would mix in with the crowd, have fun with them and get them out, everything you would expect from a great entertainer.
"He had a very large circle of friends as a result of entertaining, who were also great friends to Glen, the man."
Mr Tufrey described Glen as a "loving" and "warm" person who had high standards as a professional entertainer.
"He could be quite stubborn about different things but he was able to meet and get to know many, many people," he said.
"He was always the centre of attention at any gathering, certainly as Glenda.
"Glenda was a shining star, without any doubt."
Glenda would have turned 73 on August 22, her last performance was at a party for about 60 to 70 people in December.
Diagnosed with cancer in late September, 2021, Glenda stopped treatment earlier this year and passed away peacefully on Monday morning.
A post on Glenda Jackson's Facebook page has attracted hundreds of tributes from people she touched, guided through life or gave the courage to live as their authentic selves.
Newcastle's Bernie's Bar, formerly the Star Hotel, has said it intends on dedicating a brick in Bernie's wall to Glenda with a space for flowers and messages to be left.
