Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Two boys arrested after chase, 'post and boast' charge laid

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated May 29 2024 - 2:11pm, first published 1:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police, backed by the dog squad, found the two teenagers at New Lambton. File picture
Police, backed by the dog squad, found the two teenagers at New Lambton. File picture

TWO teenage boys have been arrested after they were allegedly discovered hiding in a North Lambton backyard after leading police on a chase in a stolen car.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald. Email: afalkenmire@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.