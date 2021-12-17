sport, local-sport, jets, a-league

JETS captain Matt Jurman has been in the A-League long enough to not get carried away with one result - good or bad. While the Jets took a ton of confidence from the breakthrough 4-0 triumph over Wellington, Jurman stressed they will have to work just as hard - if not harder - to double down against league leaders Macarthur at Campbelltown Stadium on Sunday. "You can't really look too much into results, especially this early in the season," Jurman said. "Everyone is taking points from everyone, and on the day anyone can win. "We had to forget about last week as quick as possible. We want to make sure we are getting results like that every week, not just one time here and there. "We have to go there, play our football and make sure we are focused as a team. Macarrthur have obviously started the season well and it will be a good test for us." The Jets will take on the bulls without energizer bunny midfielder Angus Thurgate. who along with housemate and back-up goalkeeper Noah James, fell victim to the COVID-19 super-spreader which has engulfed the region. His place is likely to be filled by Kosta Grozos, with Jordan O'Doherty pushing forward. Spanish midfielder Mario Aques is another option. The former La Liga playmaker is close to full fitness after a couple of setbacks. Either way, the change in personnel will not impact on the way the Jets play. The Jets cut Wellington to shreds with their pace, intricate passing and positive runs. It was a performance coach Arthur Papas has been working towards since day one of pre-season. "Everyone has seen the football has been there since round one," Jurman said. "We have been playing well but hadn't got the results we wanted. We were making little mistakes. READ MORE: ALL SYSTEMS GO DESPITE COVID CASES READ MORE: WINGER HOPES SIBLING FOLLOW SAME FLIGHT PATH READ MORE: AMERICAN INVESTMENT A GAME CHANGER READ MORE: BRAZILIAN BREAKS THROUGH AS JETS EARN RESPECT "We know that what we are doing is good stuff. We know we are on the right path as a team. We just need to get the results. If we play as well as we can, the result will take care of itself." Macarthur have been a bit of a surprise packet. After sharing the points with Wellington in round one, the Bulls have recorded wins over Sydney (1-0), Central Coast (1-0) and Western Sydney (2-0) to sit top. Much of their success has been based on defence. They have only given up one goal - a penalty to Wellington striker Gary Hooper - back in round one. "Every team has their different styles of play," Jurman said. "They will look at us differently and maybe have a different game plans. We will let other teams focus on us, we will focus on ourselves and get better at what we do. Make it harder for teams to have game plans against us." The Jets beat the Bulls 6-3 in a pre-season friendly but Jurman said both teams had improved vastly since that hit out. "Both teams have evolved a lot since that trial match," he said. "You can't look into the result at all to be honest. We have to go out with the right mindset, make sure we are up for the game. They are top of the league and doing well. It will be a good game to test how we are going." IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: .

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQVfAtGgzehhK8J9F6uCU/992a4f79-e5db-4f97-930c-cf85f8e971eb.jpg/r0_358_4882_3116_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg