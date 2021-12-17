sport, local-sport,

NEWCASTLE-based professional Andrew Dodt has cast aside a shoulder issue to be in contention at the halfway point of the $137,500 Gippsland Super 6 tournament. The former Queenslander followed up his opening round 63 with a 67 on Friday to be third at 10 under, two shots behind leader Chris Wood (67,61). Dodt, 35, withdrew from last week's Victorian PGA Championship at the halfway mark because of a shoulder complaint and he has been racing against the clock to be fit for the final Australasian PGA tournament of the year. "I kind of got through the last couple of days with a bit of physio and stretching. I decided yesterday afternoon that it felt pretty good and I'd give it a go," Dodt said after Thursday's bogey-free round. Dodt dropped just one shot, a bogey at the par-four 13th, on Friday to continue his impressive form despite a lack on tournament play. The top 24 after the third round progress to the super 6 format. Players will compete in a six-hole, medal match play format, with the winner progressing to the next round. to determine a champion on the fourth and final day.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQVfAtGgzehhK8J9F6uCU/d28b4afd-d2f0-4df5-8a42-0e1a06d4e10c.jpg/r0_1053_3118_2815_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg