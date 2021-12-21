news, local-news, Newcastle Knights Simi Sasagi, Simi Sasagi, Adam O'Brien

Simi Sasagi just wants to play footy and doesn't particularly care where. Hardly surprising given the highly-talented youngster has played only 12 games in the last three years. Injury and COVID have frustratingly conspired to restrict him to just one NRL game, 10 NSW Cup matches and an Under 20's clash since 2019. In that time, his frustration has been shared by Knights fans, who have seen enough from him during his rare on-field appearances to know there is something special in this 20-year-old kid from New Zealand. Adam O'Brien has seen it too. The skill with the footy, the footwork, acceleration and versatility. And it's all of those attributes the Newcastle coach believes will be invaluable when the Knights unveil a new-look attacking structure next season. Normally a five-eighth or centre, 98kg Sasagi has spent a significant chunk of pre-season training alongside Kurt Mann, learning the role of a ball-playing lock with the door opened for a switch after Connor Watson's defection to the Roosters. Sasagi said he was first told of the idea of him potentially shifting into the middle in a conversation with O'Brien at the end of last season. "Adz [O'Brien] pulled me aside and told me he thought 13 could be a good position for me to work on," Sasagi said. "I was open to it for sure. I just want to play and I'd play anywhere if it means being there and helping the team out. "I just think Adz saw something in me that would suit that type of first receiver, ball-playing role and learning something new, I'm excited by it to be honest. "I debuted last season at centre and I really enjoyed it and I grew up playing in the backs but given this little bit of a taste playing in the middle at training, I'm really liking it as well. "The change excites me because it means I'm learning some new things and I can add some strings to my bow. I'm treating it as just another challenge." O'Brien said both Mann and Sasagi had quickly picked up on the new position and how the team is going to play. "I think they have both adapted really well to the change," he said. "With Simi, his number one focus has been his conditioning as much as anything because of the different workload that's required to play in the middle. "He's been unlucky with the lack of opportunities he's had to play so far, largely because of COVID, but there is no question about his talent and potential. And the beauty of having him in the squad is during games, he can potentially cover two or three positions for us in the backline as well so he is real valuable to us. I'm really looking forward to seeing how well he develops." Right now, Sasagi only has eyes for one thing. "I just want to make the squad and I'll adapt to where the coach needs me to play pretty much," he said. "If it's at 13 or if it's on the bench for coverage, that's what I can do. Whatever's best for the team pretty much."

