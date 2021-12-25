community,

IT WAS another slightly different event but the demand was as strong as ever with more than 1000 people attending Samaritans' Christmas lunch in Newcastle's Foreshore Park on Saturday. Last year it was takeaway-only due to COVID-19 and this year picnic blankets and umbrellas replaced the usual tables and chairs set-up in order to proceed during the region's latest outbreak. The virus had forced dozens of volunteers to withdraw from participating in the days prior, but event coordinator Dana Pichaloff said she was lucky to be able to call on those on a lengthy volunteer waitlist. Those who went along for lunch were greeted by volunteers and directed to a socially-distanced spot in the park and their lunch and gifts were brought out to them. More than 430 lunches were distributed on the day. "The food still came packaged but inside each bag there was enough food for four people," Ms Pichaloff said. "We actually had a chef - Jonathan from Vincent Street cafe in Cessnock Leagues Club - carve 70 hams. He did just under 500 grams of ham in each container. "We had 2000 pieces of fruit donated from the Newcastle Markets ... and we picked up 600 six-packs of bread rolls, they were hot out of the oven, fresh. Woolworths baked them." Ms Pichaloff said the aim was to make the lunch a day to remember for attendees. "It's the homeless, the less fortunate and they generally struggle all-year long," she said. "This is one moment in the year where the might get treated with dignity and respect. We serve them and we put a smile on their faces. "The food and the drink is fabulous but it is how you make someone feel in that moment. That's the important part." This year's lunch was the 21st Samaritans has held. Ms Pichaloff said the event would not be possible without the generosity of volunteers - about 120 on Saturday - and corporate sponsors. "There is a waitlist and usually a lot of disappointed people," she said. "But as people dropped out in the last couple of weeks because of the [COVID] situation, the joy it gave me to call a volunteer who was a waitlist. They were just so excited." MORE NEWS Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

